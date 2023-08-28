Home

Curtley Ambrose Sends Strong Warning To Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of Asia Cup

Jasprit Bumrah returned from injury during the T20I series against Ireland and looked as sharp as ever.

Jasprit Bumrah celebration during World Cup 2019 (credit: Twitter)

India received a huge boost ahead of the Asia Cup as ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah attained peak fitness. Bumrah returned to team India for the T20I series against Ireland and looked as sharp as ever. Bumrah had missed a large chunk of India’s games since September last year due to injury.

Bumrah’s absence hurt team India badly in the T20 World Cup last year and the WTC final against Australia earlier this year. The pacer’s return will be a big respite for India who will look to win the Asia Cup before bagging the third 50-over World Cup in October-November this year.

West Indies great Curtley Ambrose, who is a huge fan of Bumrah, has advised the India pacer to not put too much effort so early after the return as it can give him another injury.

“Jasprit Bumrah is a wonderful bowler. He is very different from any of the fast bowlers I have seen, very unorthodox, but highly effective. When you are coming back from an injury after a long layoff, it’s always concerning for the bowler. You don’t want to get injured again and in the back of your mind, you don’t want to go flat out too soon,” Ambrose said.

“Bumrah is an asset to the Indian bowling line-up and my advice to him would be to take it a little bit slowly, don’t rush back into it or try to go flat out. When you are really comfortable, then you can go flat out. It’s not a wise thing to go flat out from ball one. You don’t want to be hurt again,” Ambrose said on RevSportz.

Bumrah’s return to team India was pleasant. The pacer took a wicket on the second ball and fifth ball of his first spell post return. Bumrah later informed that he was training for the World Cup during his rehab.

