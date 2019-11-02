Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s daughter Ziva is known to be quite popular among members of the Indian cricket team. Now, with the former India captain absence from the dressing room since the ICC World Cup 2019 semi-final, there are some players who are missing Ziva.

Miss this little one (and the big guy too) ❤ A post shared by Hardik Pandya (@hardikpandya93) on Nov 2, 2019 at 12:25am PDT

On Saturday, India allrounder Hardik Pandya posted a cute picture on his social media accounts of himself and Dhoni taking Ziva for a walk. “Miss this little one (and the big guy too),” Hardik captioned the picture.

Baby shark !!! A post shared by ZIVA SINGH DHONI (@ziva_singh_dhoni) on Sep 11, 2019 at 8:25am PDT

The junior Pandya has been spotted on quite a few occasions with Dhoni and his family. Recently, he enjoyed a pool session with ‘Baby Shark’ Ziva and Dhoni at the latter’s residence in Ranchi.

In the pictures uploaded on her Instagram account, Ziva was dressed in a colourful swimsuit as she was accompanied by Dhoni and Hardik Pandya.

Partners in crime 😈 @ziva_singh_dhoni A post shared by Rishabh Pant (@rishabpant) on Jun 16, 2019 at 11:42am PDT

Another member of the team who Ziva is fond of is Rishabh Pant. There have been quite a few videos of the two playing with each other in stadiums.

Dhoni’s future is still uncertain and questions over his playing career remains in doubt.

Meanwhile, Pandys, who is expected to be out of action for at least 3-4 months, is likely to return to competitive cricket during Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020. He hasn’t played for India since the T20I series against South Africa. Pandya went under the knife to treat an acute lower-back injury.

Recently, chief selector MSK Prasad hinted that India are finally moving on from MS Dhoni. After announcing the squads for the T20I and Test series against Bangladesh, Prasad said that India are focussed on giving more chances to young wicketkeepers Rishabh Pant and Sanju Samson in the lead up to the T20 World Cup in Australia.