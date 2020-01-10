Dream11 Tips And Predictions

Dream11 Team Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers Bangladesh Premier League – Cricket Tips For Today’s Match 40 CUW vs KHT at 6:30 PM IST:

The 2019–20 BPL season, also known as BPL 7 is the seventh season of the Bangladesh Premier League, the top level professional Twenty20 cricket league in Bangladesh. The competition is organised by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The season was scheduled to originally start from 6 December 2019 and end on 11 January 2020, with the opening ceremony to be held on 3 December 2019. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions. However, the tournament was delayed by five days and started on 11 December 2019 and will end on 17 January 2020, with the opening ceremony held on 8 December 2019.

TOSS – The toss between Cumilla Warriors vs Khulna Tigers will take place at 6:00 PM (IST).

Time: 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka

CUW vs KHT My Dream11 Team

Wicketkeeper – Mushfiqur Rahim

Batsmen – Dawid Malan (captain), Rilee Rossouw (vice-captain), Najmul Hossain Shanto, Sabbir Rahman

All-Rounders – Robbie Frylinck, Mehidy Hasan, David Wiese

Bowlers – Al-Amin Hossain, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam

CUW vs KHT Predicted XI:

Cumilla Warriors: Stiaan van Zyl, Dawid Malan (C), Soumya Sarkar, Sabbir Rahman, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, David Wiese, Mahidul Islam Ankon (wk), Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain

Khulna Tigers: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim (WK&C), Najibullah Zadran, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Aliss Islam

CUW vs KHT Squads:

Cumilla Warriors Squad: Stiaan van Zyl, Sabbir Rahman, Dawid Malan(c), Soumya Sarkar, Mahidul Islam Ankon(w), Yasir Ali, David Wiese, Abu Hider Rony, Sunzamul Islam, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Robiul Islam, Upul Tharanga, Fardeen Hasan

Khulna Tigers Squad: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mehidy Hasan, Rilee Rossouw, Mushfiqur Rahim(w/c), Najibullah Zadran, Shamsur Rahman, Robbie Frylinck, Mohammad Amir, Shafiul Islam, Shahidul Islam, Aliss Islam, Hashim Amla, Aamer Yamin, Alauddin Babu, Tanvir Islam, Saif Hassan, Aminul Islam, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Robiul Haque

