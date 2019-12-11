Dream11 Prediction and Tips

Dream11 Team Prediction Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers: Captain And Vice Captain For Today Match 2 BPL T20 BPL 2019-20 Between CUW vs RAN at Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka 6:30 PM IST December 11: CUW vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction- Check Captain, Vice Captain and Probable Playing XI for Today BPL T20 BPL 2019-20, Cumilla Warriors vs Rangpur Rangers: Between Cumilla Warriors and Rangpur Rangers. Also Check Cumilla Warriors Dream 11 Team Player List, Rangpur Rangers Dream11 Team Player List and Dream11 Guru Fantasy Tips.

The seventh edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019-20 runs from December 11, 2019 to January 11, 2020. Seven teams will be vying for the title as the eighth team, Chittagong Vikings pulled out of the event after their ownership was sold. Comilla Victorians are the defending champions and the latest season is being entirely run by the Bangladesh Cricket Board. The top four teams from the league stage will qualify for the playoffs.

Toss at 6:00 pm IST – Match begins at 6:30 PM IST

CUW vs RAN Dream11 Team Prediction

Dawid Malan (captain), Naim Sheikh (vice-captain), Mohammad Shahzad, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Lewis Gregory, Mohammad Nabi, Soumya Sarkar, Abu Hider Rony, Mustafizur Rahman, Mujeeb ur Rahman, Taskin Ahmed

CUW vs RAN Squads

Cumilla Warriors: Soumya Sarkar, Dawid Malan, Dasun Shanaka (captain), Fardeen Hasan (wk), Sabbir Rahman, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Hider Rony, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Yasir Ali, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sunzamul Islam, Mahidul Islam Ankon, Sumon Khan, Ifran Hossain, Stiaan van Zyl

Rangpur Rangers: Mohammad Shahzad (wk), Mohammad Naim, Cameron Delport, Mohammad Nabi (captain), Nadif Chowdhury, Tom Abell, Jahurul Islam, Arafat Sunny, Mustafizur Rahman, Lewis Gregory, Junaid Khan, Taskin Ahmed, Zakir Hasan, Sanjit Saha, Fazle Mahmud, Rishad Hossain

Check Dream11 Prediction / CUW Dream11 Team / Rangpur Rangers Dream11 Team / RAN Dream11 Team / Cumilla Warriors Dream11 Team / Dream11 Guru Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more