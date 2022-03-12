Hamilton: There is no stopping the Indian women cricketers today as India Women script a third record on the same day against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Skipper Mithali Raj, batter Harmanpreet Kaur and now premium pacer Jhulan Goswami made their way into the history books of the Women’s World Cup.Also Read - CWC 22: Harmanpreet Kaur Slams Hundred Against West Indies; Becomes Only Indian Women's Batter With 3 World Cup Centuries

Goswami broke Australian Lyn Fullston's record of 39 wickets as she scalped Anisa Mohammed's wicket to become the all-time leading wicket-taker in the history of the world cup. It took her 31 matches to achieve the feat. At the same time she is also the leading-wicket taker in Women's ODIs with 249 wickets in 198 matches.

Another feather in her cap 🤩 Jhulan Goswami now holds the record for the most wickets in the history of the Women’s Cricket World Cup.#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/wiCghJZjkk — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

🚨 RECORD ALERT 🚨 Wicket No. 4⃣0⃣ in the WODI World Cups for @JhulanG10! 🔝 🙌 What a champion cricketer she has been for #TeamIndia ! 👏 👏 #CWC22 | #WIvIND Follow the match ▶️ https://t.co/ZOIa3L288d pic.twitter.com/VIfnD8CnVR — BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) March 12, 2022

Most Wickets in Women’s World Cup History

Jhulan Goswami (India) – 40

Lynn Fullston (Australia) – 39

Carole Hodges (England) – 37

Clare Taylor (England) – 36

Cathyrn Fitzpatrick (Australia) – 33

Goswami ended the match with figures of 1/43 in 6 overs as India romped to a 155-run victory over the Windies.

Earlier Mithali Raj became the only captain in World Cup history to captain her side at the grandest stage of all for the most number of occasions. Harmanpreet Kaur smashed her 3rd World Cup century, which is the most by an Indian women’s batter and now Jhulan Goswami joins the list.