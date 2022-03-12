New Delhi: Harmanpreet Kaur along with Smriti Mandhana notched up crucial hundreds as India put up 317 runs in 50 overs on Saturday in their Women’s World Cup match against West Indies at Seddon Park in Hamilton. Opener Mandhana scored 123 off 119 deliveries, whereas Harmanpreet scored 109 off 107 to set up a personal record in the ongoing World Cup.Also Read - Women's World Cup: Mithali Raj Achieves Big Captaincy Feat Against West Indies

India finish their 50 overs at 317/8, helped by two exquisite centuries by Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur 🙌 Can West Indies chase this mammoth total?#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/Si4q5WRlPs — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

Also Read - India Women vs West Indies Women LIVE Streaming ICC Women’s World Cup 2022, Match 10: Squads, Where And When to Watch in India

Harmanpreet who smashed ten boundaries and two maximums in today’s innings brings up her third World Cup century for India, which is the most by any Indian Women’s batter. One of her memorable knocks came in the 2017 World Cup semi-final against Australia as her blistering knock of 171 off 115 balls helped India claim a 36-run victory. Also Read - IND-W vs WI-W Dream11 Team Prediction, ICC Women's World Cup 2022: India vs West Indies Fantasy Cricket Hints, Captain, Vice-Captain, Seddan Park, Hamilton, New Zealand at 6:30 AM IST Mar 12 Sat

Fourth ODI century for Harmanpreet Kaur 🔥#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/q3m2CMsgWr — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

She went past Mithali Raj and Smriti Mandhana to achieve this feat. This was her fourth hundred in ODIs.

Kaur and Mandhana had a stand of 184 runs which is the highest partnership for India in Women’s World Cup history.

Today’s 184-run partnership between Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur against West Indies is the highest for India in Women’s World Cup history 👏#CWC22 pic.twitter.com/K5OW3wR6Ax — ICC Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) March 12, 2022

For West Indies, Anisa Mohammed was the pick of the bowlers as she picked up 2 wickets for 59 runs in her 9 overs.