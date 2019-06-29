Leeds: While Pakistan is playing against Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament, a clash broke out between the fans of both the countries after a plane flew above the stadium with Balochistan slogans.

An aeroplane flying above Headingley with this message #PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/EVgfj5waAy — Saj Sadiq (@Saj_PakPassion) June 29, 2019

An unauthorised plane flew over the stadium in which political message was clearly visible.

ICC Source: Fight broke out b/w Pak&Afghan fans in Leeds because a plane was flown which had Balochistan slogans. Apparently it was an unauthorised plane that flew over the stadium&political messages were visible. Leeds air traffic will investigate. (Pic courtesy: WorldBalochOrg) pic.twitter.com/cu0CyZ0w0U — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019



Soon after the incident, a scuffle broke out between the fans of both nations, in the stands as well as outside the stadium.

#WATCH: A scuffle breaks out between Pakistan and Afghanistan fans outside Headingley Cricket Ground in Leeds after an aircraft was flown in the area which had ‘Justice for Balochistan’ slogan. Leeds air traffic will investigate the matter. pic.twitter.com/mN8yymQOP5 — ANI (@ANI) June 29, 2019

International Cricket Council (ICC) soon released a statement acknowledging the incident.

“We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there no further incidents,” said ICC in the statement.

“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take proper action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans,” the statement read.