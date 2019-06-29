Leeds: While Pakistan is playing against Afghanistan to stay alive in the tournament, a clash broke out between the fans of both the countries after a plane flew above the stadium with Balochistan slogans.
An unauthorised plane flew over the stadium in which political message was clearly visible.
Soon after the incident, a scuffle broke out between the fans of both nations, in the stands as well as outside the stadium.
International Cricket Council (ICC) soon released a statement acknowledging the incident.
“We are aware of some scuffles among a minority of fans and are currently venue security team and the local police force, West Yorkshire Police, to ensure there no further incidents,” said ICC in the statement.
“We do not condone this type of behaviour, and will take proper action against any anti-social behaviour that spoils the enjoyment for the majority of fans,” the statement read.