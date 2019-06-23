Comeback man Haris Sohail scored a quickfire 89 in just 59 balls to help Pakistan post a challenging total of 308 for seven wickets in their ICC World Cup 2019 match against South Africa at the Lord’s on Sunday.

Taking the field in his first match after Pakistan’s opener against the West Indies, Sohail hit nine fours and three sixes and added 81 runs with Babar Azam (69 off 80 balls). Further in the innings, he scripted another 71 with Imad Wasim (23 off 15 balls) which was brisk and gave Pakistani innings the impetus it required.

The openers produced a steady and stable start to the Sarafarz Ahmed-led side as the duo of Fakhar Zaman (44 off 50 balls) and Imam-ul-Haq (44 off 58 balls) added 81 runs for the first wicket. Pakistan lost their openers in quick intervals after Imran Tahir (2/41) dismissed them in the 15th and 20th over respectively. Tahir went past Allan Donald as the highest wicket-taker for the Proteas at World Cups with 38 wickets.

Just when a partnership was building on between Azam and Mohammad Hafeez, the Proteas struck again in the form of Aiden Markram (1/22) as they dismissed Hafeez. Babar Azam was then joined by Haris Sohail and both of them anchored the Pakistani innings. While the former was watchful all through his innings, the later took the offense against the South African innings right from the beginning. While Azam was dismissed in the 42nd over, Sohail and Imad started the rout and lifted the run-rate to a major extent.

Other South African bowlers failed to create any substantial impact on the game as the star bowler Kagizo Rabada continued with his bad run in ICC World Cup 2019 and remained wicketless. Lungi Ngidi was the most successful South African bowler with three wickets, but he conceded 64 runs at a rate of 6.5.