CWG 2022 Latest Update: Abdulla Aboobacker Narangolintevid wins silver with a best jump of 17.02 in Men's Triple Jump Final. Till now, India has won the top two medals in the men's triple jump in Commonwealth Games. India's Eldhose Paul won gold with a best jump of 17.03m. Jah-Nhal Perinchief of Bermuda won the bronze with his best jump of 16.92m.

India has won four triple jump medals in the past editions but this is the first time two athletes from the country have got podium finishes. Mohinder Singh Gill won a bronze and a silver in the 1970 and 1974 editions while Renjith Maheswary and Arpinder Singh finished third in the 2010 and 2014 editions. Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Eldhose Paul Wins Gold In Men's Triple Jump

(With Inputs From PTI)