CWG 2022: Achanta Sharath Kamal of India beat Liam Pitchford of England 4-1 in the finals of the table tennis Men's Singles Final to grab the gold medal. At 40, he wins his 7th Commonwealth Games. 16 years after he won it in Melbourne. Achanta Sharath Kamal has won three Table Tennis gold medals and a silver for India in Commonwealth Games 2022. His first singles gold came in 2006. Now, he has picked up another.