Birmingham: India continue their stronghold in the weightlifting category as 20-year old Achinta Sheuli bags 2nd gold of the day after Jeremy Lalrinnunga as Team India clinch yet another podium finish, extending their medal tally to 6 on Sunday.Also Read - Highlights | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Achinta Sheuli Wins 3rd Weightlifting GOLD For India
The 20-year old from West Bengal, who competed in the 73 kg category lifted 143 kg in his third attempt in the snatch round, which happens to be a games record in the very round. India’s all 6 medals came in the weightlifting event so far. Also Read - Highlights India vs South Africa Badminton Mixed Team Quarter-Finals, CWG 2022: Team India Beat South Africa 3-0; Qualify For Semis
A fact about the Bengali lifter that his weightlifting success in the past had landed him a job in the Army as well. Also Read - Gold Medal For India’s Jeremy Lalrinnuga at CWG 2022: Ayushman to Taapsee - Bollywood Congratulates in Order
He previously won the silver medal at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships and is a two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist.
He lifted a total of 313kg in his category. He lifted a massive 170 Kg in the final clean and jerk round to confirm the gold.