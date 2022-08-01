Birmingham: India continue their stronghold in the weightlifting category as 20-year old Achinta Sheuli bags 2nd gold of the day after Jeremy Lalrinnunga as Team India clinch yet another podium finish, extending their medal tally to 6 on Sunday.Also Read - Highlights | India at Birmingham, Day 3: Achinta Sheuli Wins 3rd Weightlifting GOLD For India

The 20-year old from West Bengal, who competed in the 73 kg category lifted 143 kg in his third attempt in the snatch round, which happens to be a games record in the very round. India's all 6 medals came in the weightlifting event so far.

A fact about the Bengali lifter that his weightlifting success in the past had landed him a job in the Army as well.

He previously won the silver medal at the 2021 Junior World Weightlifting Championships and is a two-time Commonwealth Championships gold medallist.

He lifted a total of 313kg in his category. He lifted a massive 170 Kg in the final clean and jerk round to confirm the gold.

