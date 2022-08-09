CWG 2022: Emma McKeon, the 28-year-old swimming sensation from Australia, has set a unique record of sorts at the Commonwealth Games 2022 as she bagged more medals than 56 nations/territories at the 2022 Commonwealth Games being held in Birmingham, England. Emma McKeon won one bronze, one silver, and six gold medals across various events in swimming at the Commonwealth Games. Out of the 72 countries/territories that took part in the CWG 2022, only 16 won eight or more medals.Also Read - PR Sreejesh Disappointed After India's 7-1 Loss to Australia, Says We Didn't Win Silver, We Lost Gold

Emma Jennifer McKeon is a four-time world record holder, one current, and three former in the 4×100 metre freestyle relay. Her total career haul of 11 Olympic medals following the 2020 Olympic Games made her Australia's most decorated Olympian and included one gold medal from the 2016 Summer Olympics in Rio de Janeiro and four gold medals from the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo.

The 2022 Commonwealth Games, officially known as the XXII Commonwealth Games or Birmingham 2022 on 28 July and conclude today, i.e. August 8.

Australia ended at the top with a total of 178 medals including 67 gold, 57 silver, and 54 bronze followed by the host country England with a total of 176 medals including 57 gold, 66 silver, and 53 bronze. Canada finished third with a total of 92 medals including 26 gold, 32 silver, and 34 bronze

India gave a stupendous performance in the Games as she won 61 medals in total including 22 gold, 16 silver, and 23 bronze. India finished in the fourth position.