CWG 2022 Latest Updates: Wrestler Bajrang Punia on Friday gave a sensational performance at the CWG 2022 as he won the gold medal after beating Canada’s Lachlan McNeil 9-2. It was in fact a dominant show from the ace Indian wrestler as he didn’t give much chance to the Canadian to bounce back. Notably, he won the gold in Men’s Freestyle 65kg Wrestling Final. The 28-year-old earned the victory by a margin of 9-2 against Lachlan McNeil and took India’s medal tally at CWG 2022 to 22.Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Punia Wins GOLD By Defeating Pak Rival In Men's 86Kg Final

