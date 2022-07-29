LIVE Opening Ceremony of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Updates: Contingents Begin To Rally Around The Stadium; PV Sindhu-led Indian Contingent All Set For Ceremony, See Post; Harmanpreet-led Indian Team To Give Ceremony A Miss; PV Sindhu To Be Flag-bearer Along With Manpreet Singh | In all 6,500 sportspersons and team officials from a record-equalling 72 nations and territories will gather here in Birmingham and West Midlands region of England for the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games which start on Thursday, hoping to claim silverware from the 280 medal events to be contested across 19 sports. The second biggest multi-discipline sports extravaganza after the Olympics, the Commonwealth Games of Birmingham 2022 has competitors from 72 nations and territories entered to compete, equalling the record held by the 2002 edition held at Manchester, around a one-and-half-hour drive from here. The sports will open with a gala opening ceremony on Thursday with competitions set to start early on Friday.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games are unique as for the first time in a multi-national, multi-discipline sports event, there will be more events in offing for women competitors than their male counterparts. Birmingham will have 136 women’s events as compared to 134 events for men. There will be 10 mixed team events. Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 Opening Ceremony Live Streaming: Date, Time, All You Need To Know

All in all 61 nations have won medals at the Commonwealth Games so far and the organisers are hoping that there will be a few more countries bagging their maiden medals in 2022. Two-time Olympic medallist P.V. Sindhu described it as “a great honour” after the Indian Olympic Association decided to name her as India’s flag-bearer at the opening ceremony of the 22nd Commonwealth Games. India Hockey captain Manpreet Singh has been named the flag-bearer alongside star shuttler. Also Read - Door Not Slammed Shut, Shooting Still Being Considered For Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games

Check all the live updates of Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony: