CWG 2022 Latest Update: Indian boxer Nitu Ganghas wins gold in the women's minimum weight category in the Commonwealth Games 2022.

The 21-year-old Nitu beat England's Demie-Jade Resztan 5-0 in the women's over 45kg-48kg (minimum weight) category to clinch gold.

This is her first CWG medal and she is also a two-time world youth champion.