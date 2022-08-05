New Delhi: Canadian Hockey player Balraj Panesar, in a fit of rage grabbed England’s forward Chris Griffiths by his collar during Commonwealth Games match on Thursday. The exact reason behind the fight is unknown, however, it was no less than an ugly scene as the duo were separated by other players. Panesar was given a red card for his deed in the arena.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Fetch Gold; IND Overtakes SCO In Medal Tally

Check out the video here: Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Punia Wins GOLD By Defeating Pak Rival In Men's 86Kg Final

Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Women's Hockey, Semi-final, CWG 2022: IND Up Against Mighty Aussies

England won the match 4-1 and will battle it out against Australia in the semi-final.