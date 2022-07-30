Birmingham, July 30: Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed has been suspended by the CWG organisers after he tested positive for a banned masking agent on day one of the competition, the Games’ Anti-Doping and Medical Commission said.Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 2, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

“His A sample was found to contain a prohibited substance (diuretic and masking agent Furosemide). He has therefore been suspended with immediate effect. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been informed,” CWG said in a statement. Also Read - AS IT HAPPENED | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Anahat Singh Wins to Wind-up a Fabulous Friday

“He will now have the opportunity to provide further information, including requesting analysis of his B sample, before any charge is issued.” Also Read - CWG 2022 Badminton: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Easy Win For PV Sindhu, Kidambi Srikanth On Day 1

Samed, who had participated at the Tokyo Olympics last year, was scheduled to take on Mauritius’ Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday but after he didn’t show up at weigh-in, his opponent won via a walkover.

The Commonwealth Games Federation said it has “a zero tolerance policy” to doping in sport.

“We seek to maintain the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by running a comprehensive anti-doping programme that focuses equally on education, prevention and testing.”

(With Inputs From PTI)