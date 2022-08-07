LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10

India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women's cricket team, men's hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals.

Today is Day 10 at the Games and India would be featuring in a number of medal events but the spotlight would be on Cricket where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Australia in the summit clash.