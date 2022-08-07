LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10

India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women’s cricket team, men’s hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals.Also Read - CWG 2022: Boxer Nitu Ganghas Wins Gold For India in Women's Minimum Weight Category

Today is Day 10 at the Games and India would be featuring in a number of medal events but the spotlight would be on Cricket where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Australia in the summit clash. Also Read - LIVE India Women vs New Zealand Women Hockey, CWG 2022: Savita Punia Stars As IND Beat NZ 2-1 In Penalty Shoot-out To Win Bronze

Also Read - India Women vs Australia Women Final CWG 2022 Cricket Live Streaming: When and Where to Watch

Live Updates

  • 3:18 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Nitu Ghangas has won gold in boxing and this is India’s 14th gold at Birmingham 2022. The first gold of Day 10. This has been a commanding show from Nitu Ghangas.

  • 3:15 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: The women’s hockey team has won bronze and that is a big feat after their heroics at Tokyo. The focus will slowly but surely shift to boxing now. Nitu Ghangas clinches gold in boxing.

  • 3:11 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: So with that Sindhu marches into the final and keeps her quest for her first gold at CWG alive. In the hockey match, New Zealand have drawn level.

  • 2:57 PM IST

  • 2:56 PM IST

    LIVE INDW vs NZW, 3rd Place Match: Back to back penalty corners. Excellent use of referrals for India. Saved yet again by the New Zealand goal keeper. Just 4 and a half minutes left in the match. New Zealand can at any moment ask their goal keeper to come out. LIVE | IND 1-0 NZ (12″)

  • 2:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: And with that, Sindhu takes the opening game. Yes, she was pushed, but it was her class that made her come out of those tricky situations. LIVE | IND 21-19 MAS | Women’s Badminton S/F

  • 2:37 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Sindhu in total control of the opening game. She looks to be better skilled than her opponent, at least up until now. She is a couple of points away from taking the opening game. LIVE | IND 19-15 MAS | Women’s Badminton S/F

  • 2:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Errors are coming thick and fast from the Malaysian and Sindhu is on a glorious run here. And finally, Sindhu’s seven-point run has come to a end as she sprays it wide. LIVE | IND 13-11 MAS | Women’s Badminton S/F

  • 2:30 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Sindhu is back level, what badminton! This is top stuff. Sindhu is being pushed and this is worthy of a semi-final. Looks like the Indian is just getting in the groove.

  • 2:28 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Sindhu is not moving well and is trailing in the opening game. Just to remind you, she lost the opening game in her quarter final game as well – yet went on to win it. LIVE | IND 7-9 MAS | Women’s Badminton S/F