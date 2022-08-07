LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10

India wrap up Day 9 by adding 14 medals today — 4 gold, 3 silver and 7 bronze, taking their total medal tally to 40. Vinesh Phogat, Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Naveen struck gold as wrestlers signed off with 12 medals from 12 events they entered in the tournament. The fourth gold came from para table tennis player Bhavina Patel. With 13 gold, 11 silver and 16 bronze, India have consolidated 5th place in the overall medal tally. Apart from the medal winners, four boxers, women’s cricket team, men’s hockey team, two table tennis doubles pairs reached finals.Also Read - LIVE India Women vs New Zealand Women Hockey, CWG 2022: IND Eye Bronze After Heartbreaking Loss

Today is Day 10 at the Games and India would be featuring in a number of medal events but the spotlight would be on Cricket where Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. take on Australia in the summit clash.

  • 1:44 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: It has just gone wide of the post. Salima Tete nearly finding the back of the net. So near, yet so far. Encouraging signs from India, putting a lot of pressure on the Kiwis. NZ down to 10, India can make the most of it.

  • 1:41 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: New Zealand get the first PC of the game. This could be bad from an Indian point of view. Briefly the Indians thought of a referral it seems. It has not worked out, the variation. Scores level in the first quarter. LIVE | IND 0-0 NZL | Women’s Hockey Bronze Medal Match

  • 1:36 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Do not forget, Sindhu would feature in the semi-final shortly. She has never won a GOLD at CWG. Can she win the elusive GOLD in Birmingham? We will find out soon…

  • 1:32 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Straightaway New Zealand have ball possession. Aggressive start from both teams. Lots happening with the early exchanges. In the past three CWGs, NZ women have been on the podium. It would be a tough nut to crack for the Indian eves.

  • 1:29 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: New Zealand would be no pushovers. Their dragflickers have been phenomenal, but surprisingly do not feature in the starting XI. The match is set to get started. India would have to be good in their defence.

  • 1:27 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: The national anthems are being played and it is getting emotional for the players and the billion back home. Lots of expectations from the Indian Women’s Hockey team after their heroics at Tokyo last year.

  • 1:19 PM IST

  • 1:03 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: TT pair of Sharath and Sathiyan will fight for gold in the men’s doubles final. That is also going to have spotlight on it. They duo have been unstoppable throughout their campaign and they too would like to sign off on a high.

  • 12:52 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: It has thus far been a good campaign for India considering there was no shooting, but the last two days would now be crucial – can India get the GOLDS?

  • 12:50 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 10: Sindhu would also be in action and then the boxers would be playing GOLD medal matches. Focus would be on Nikhat Zareen and Amit Panghal. Lots to look forward to today.