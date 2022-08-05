New Delhi: After an action-packed seventh day of India’s Commonwealth Games 2022 campaign that saw Sudhir bagging a gold in men’s heavyweight powerlifting and Murali Sreeshankar won a silver in Men’s Long jump, all eyes on Day 8 will be on the Indian women’s hockey team who will battle against Australia in the semifinals.Also Read - Murali Sreeshankar Dedicates Historic Silver Medal Win to His Father

Sprint star Hima Das will feature in the Women's 200m semifinal. Badminton stars Kidambi Srikanth, PV Sindhu and Aakarshi Kashyap opened their solo Badminton campaign with a bang and entered round of 16.

Star Para TT players Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Alagar reached semi finals of singles competition. Hammer thrower Manju Bala advanced to the finals of the event.

Boxers Amit Panghal, Sagar Ahlawat, Rohit Tokas and Jaismine Lamboria confirmed medals for the country by punching their way into the semi finals.

Squash stars Joshna Chinappan and Saurav Ghosal entered the quarterfinal of mixed doubles categories, they will be hoping to reach the semis.

Indian Men’s hockey team stormed into the semi final with win over Wales and will be looking forward to secure a medal.

Table tennis mixed duo of Sathiyan Gnanasekaran and Manika Batra reached round of 16 in their category. Reeth Tennison, Sreeja Akula and Manika Batra also won their respective singles matches to qualify for final 16.

India’s wrestling contingent will also start its campaign from tomorrow, featuring stars like Bajrang Punia, Deepak Punia, Sakshi Malik, Vinesh Phogat etc.

CWG 2022: Below is the schedule for the day eight during which many of these aforementioned athletes will be in action: