New Delhi: The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) recently announced a 322-strong Indian contingent including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff, will represent India in the Commonwealth (CWG) Games 2022 scheduled to be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8.

The squad will look to improve upon India's superb performance in the previous edition in Gold Coast, Australia in 2018, where India finished with 66 medals third behind traditional powerhouses Australia (198) and England (136).

Team India will compete in 15 sporting disciplines as well as four disciplines in the para-sports category. Some of the disciplines where India look to perform well include traditionally strong sports like boxing, badminton, hockey, weightlifting, women's cricket (making its debut at the CWG) and wrestling.

Here is the list of Indian Top medal contenders in CWG 2022:

Neeraj Chopra: India’s Olympics Gold medallist Neeraj Chopra will also be seen in action in CWG after his impressive performance in World Athletics Championships 2022. India will again hope for a medal from the star Javelin Thrower. Neeraj would also look to cross the much-coveted 90m mark in CWG 2022.

PV Sindhu: Two-time Olympics medallist PV Sindhu will also aim for a medal in CWG 2022. PV Sindhu was seen in lethal form at Singapore Open 2022 as the Indian Shuttler wins the title. India will also hope for the medal from PV Sindhu.

Mirabai Chanu: Mirabai Chanu will look to clinch the gold medal in CWG 2022 in Birmingham, which will be her 3rd CWG medal. India is one of the most successful nations when it comes to weightlifting at the Commonwealth Games with 125 medals in the history of the Games.

Nikhat Zareen: The young boxer Nikhat Zareen will also be seen in action at Birmingham the pugilist will compete in the 50 kg category. Nikhat won the world championships title in Istanbul in May, months after she won a historic 2nd gold medal at Strandja Memorial Tournament. The boxer will look for the gold in CWG

Manika Batra: Manika Batra was seen in the form in WTT Budapest as the star player of India although she was unable to win any medal but the player won a historic gold medal in women’s singles in Gold Coast 4 years ago. Manika will look to make an opening start for India.