CWG 2022: CWG 2022: India’s women’s cricket team beat Barbados’s women’s cricket team by 100 Runs in the Women’s T20I in a Group A match at Edgbaston. India scored 162 for the loss of four wickets in 20 overs. Jemimah Rodrigues remained unbeaten on 56. With this huge victory, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games cricket.Also Read - CWG 2022: Tejaswin Shankar Wins Bronze In Men's High Jump, India's First Track & Field Medal In Birmingham