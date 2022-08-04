CWG 2022: India Beat Barbados By 100 Runs In Women’s T20I Group-stage Match, Qualify For Semi-Final
CWG 2022: India Beat Barbados By 100 Runs In The Women's T20I Group-stage Match In Edgbaston. With this huge victory, India have qualified for the semi-finals of the Commonwealth Games cricket.
Published Date: August 4, 2022 2:23 AM IST
Updated Date: August 4, 2022 2:34 AM IST