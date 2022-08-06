CWG 2022: India’s Women’s team beat England’s Women’s team by four runs in the T20I Semi-final to enter the final, thereby assuring themselves of the silver medal at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Saturday. Batting first, the Indian team scored 164/5 in 20 overs while England fell short by 4 runs as they scored 160/6 of their quota of 20 overs. In the finals, India will play the winner of the other semi-final to be played between Australia and New Zealand. For India, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues scored 61 and 44 respectively. In fact, Smriti Mandhana scored the fastest fifty for India Women in the T20s.Also Read - India Women vs England Women, T20I Semi-final Highlights : IND Edge Out ENG In Final Over To Confirm Silver

Earlier, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur won the toss and opted to bat against England.

England Women (Playing XI): Danielle Wyatt, Sophia Dunkley, Natalie Sciver (c), Amy Jones (w), Maia Bouchier, Alice Capsey, Katherine Brunt, Sophie Ecclestone, Freya Kemp, Issy Wong, Sarah Glenn

India Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Taniya Bhatia (w), Deepti Sharma, Pooja Vastrakar, Radha Yadav, Sneh Rana, Meghna Singh, Renuka Singh