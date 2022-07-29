India vs Pakistan Badminton CWG 2022: Live Updates: India handed a crushing 5-0 defeat to Pakistan in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Mixed Team Badminton matches. India won all five games in straight sets at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham today. Pakistan proved no challenge for India’s might as they failed to win a single set in any of the five matches they played. India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and S Reddy defeated Pakistan’s opponent in straight sets to give India the opening win in the mixed doubles event. India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated Murad Ali in straight sets to give India a 2-0 lead. India’s PV Sindhu defeated Pakistan’s top shuttler Mahoor Shahzad in the women’s singles badminton to make it 3-0 for India. Chirag Shetty and S Reddy later made it 4-0 for India by winning the men’s doubles match. The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Prajapati then signed off in style to win the fifth game for India. Catch the highlights here.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Manika Batra-Led India Cruise vs Fiji