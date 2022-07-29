India vs Pakistan Badminton CWG 2022:  Live Updates:  India handed a crushing 5-0 defeat to Pakistan in the 2022 Commonwealth Games Mixed Team Badminton matches. India won all five games in straight sets at the National Exhibition Centre (NEC) in Birmingham today. Pakistan proved no challenge for India’s might as they failed to win a single set in any of the five matches they played. India’s Ashwini Ponnappa and S Reddy defeated Pakistan’s opponent in straight sets to give India the opening win in the mixed doubles event.  India’s Kidambi Srikanth defeated Murad Ali in straight sets to give India a 2-0 lead. India’s PV Sindhu defeated Pakistan’s top shuttler Mahoor Shahzad in the women’s singles badminton to make it 3-0 for India. Chirag Shetty and S Reddy later made it 4-0 for India by winning the men’s doubles match. The women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Prajapati then signed off in style to win the fifth game for India. Catch the highlights here.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham 2022, Day 1: Manika Batra-Led India Cruise vs Fiji

Also Read - CWG 2022: Renuka's 4/18 In Vain As Ashleigh's 52 Not Out Helps Australia Defeat India By 3 Wickets

Also Read - India vs Australia T20I Highlights, Commonwealth Games 2022: Gardner Steals Renuka's Thunder As Australia Win By 3 Wickets

Live Updates

  • 9:19 PM IST

    CWG 2022: India Beat Pakistan 5-0; Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Prajapati beat Pakistan’s Ghazala Siddiqui and Mahoor Shahzad in straight sets.

  • 9:05 PM IST

    Indian women’s doubles pair of Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand won the first set 21-4.

  • 8:59 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Badminton LIVE Match: Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand are now LIVE at the CWG 2022 against their Pakistan counterpart in the fifth match of the day.

  • 8:44 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan Badminton LIVE: India makes it 4-0 as S Reddy and Chirag Shetty win in straight sets.

  • 8:28 PM IST

    India wins the first game 21-12 in the fourth match against Pakistan. India S Reddy and Chirag Shetty are in action at the moment.

  • 8:27 PM IST
    PV Sindhu made it 3-0 for India today

  • 8:19 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan LIVE, Match 4: Badminton Doubles: Indian pair S Reddy and Chirag Shetty now lead 15-9.

  • 8:05 PM IST

    India vs Pakistan CWG Badminton LIVE: India’s PV Sindhu has defeated Pakistan’s Mahoor Shahzad in straight sets to give India a 3-0 lead in the Badminton event. Earlier, Ashwini Ponnapa-S Reddy defeated their Pakistan counterpart in the mixed badminton game while Kidambi Srikanth knocked out Murad Ali in straight sets.

  • 8:04 PM IST

    PV Sindhu beats Mahoor Shahzad to give India 3-0 lead

  • 7:56 PM IST

    PV Sindhu vs Mahoor Shahzad LIVE: PV Sindhu smashes her way back to take back the lead in the second set