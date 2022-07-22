Bengaluru: Stylish Indian opener Smriti Mandhana has made a bold statement ahead of the CWG 2022, where India will battle it out against Australia. Mandhana, who share a brilliant record against the Aussies stated that she is in no mood to lose her sleep before the contest and make the arch-rivals feel ‘confident’.Also Read - Commonwealth Games 2022 India's Full Schedule: From Hockey To Cricket Dates, Everything You Need To Know

Days before women's cricket makes its debut at the multi-sport event, Mandhana refused to call the five-time T20 world champions a big team.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side will open its campaign against Australia on July 29, and Mandhana said they have their plans in place for each opposition.

“We have played them (Australia) in the openers in quite a lot of tournaments.

“In a T20 tournament, any team can beat any team. I wouldn’t term Australia as a big team and make them feel good about that. Definitely in our heads, Australia, Pakistan and Barbados matches are important. We will go as they come and will look to win all of them,” Mandhana said.

For the record, India lost to Australia in their last T20 World Cup game earlier this year.

India, though, will enter the Birmingham CWG after winning the T20I and ODI series in Sri Lanka recently, and Smriti said, “Our preparations have been really good and I hope it will lead us to the medal.”

