Edgbaston: T20 women's cricket is making its Commonwealth Games debut at Birmingham, and it will be only the second time the sport has been included in the event, following the men's 50-overs tournament in the 1998 Games held in Kuala Lumpur. Australia's match against India at Edgbaston is set to attract a huge crowd and it is also the toughest fixture for Australia in the Pool, which also has Barbados and Pakistan. The weather in Edgbaston is totally unpredictable.

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 29th July (Friday) will be around 13 degrees during match time according to weather.com. There are 0-20 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of England and the match will start at 4:30 pm IST (12:00 pm in England). There are 7% chances of rainfall in the daytime. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%.

Winning a gold medal in the 2022 Commonwealth Games will be the extension of the legacy Meg Lanning and her team will be aiming for. But they will be up against an energetic Indian team which is in the post Mithali Raj-Jhulan Goswami era and with a killing attitude in mind, expect them to give a tough fight to Australia in yet another mega event.

Squads

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

Australia: Meg Lanning (captain), Rachael Haynes (vice-captain), Darcie Brown, Nicola Carey, Ashleigh Gardner, Grace Harris, Alyssa Healy (wicketkeeper), Jess Jonassen, Alana King, Beth Mooney, Tahlia McGrath, Ellyse Perry, Megan Schutt, Annabel Sutherland and Amanda-Jade Wellington.