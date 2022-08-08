CWG 2022: Indian Hockey team will lock horns against the Australian men hockey team in Commonwealth Games 2022. India side will look to win maiden CWG gold for India in Hockey. Defending champion Australia won all the gold in the previous Commonwealth games edition.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games Final 2022: Nathan Ephraums Scores; Australia Lead 2-0 in First Quarter

The men in blue are ready to show their game with the confidence they have build up after winning bronze in Olympics.

When will India vs Australia Men's Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played on August 8, Monday.

What time does India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 start?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will start at 5.00 pm IST.

Where will India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 be played?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be played in Birmingham, England.

Which channel will broadcast India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be broadcasted on Sony Sports Network.

Where can I catch the live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 in India?

The live streaming of the India vs Australia Men’s Hockey Final Commonwealth Games 2022 will be available on Sony LIV app and website in India.