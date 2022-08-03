India vs Canada Women’s Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022 Score and Updates:

India’s women’s hockey team will lock horns against Canada in their fourth match of the women’s hockey competition at the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Wednesday (August 3). India are in third place currently, level on 6 points with 2nd placed Canada, and must win this game if they hope to qualify for the semifinal stage.Also Read - LIVE India vs Canada Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games 2022: Match Underway in Birmingham

Apart from this India’s men’s hockey team will also be seen playing Canada just after the women’s match. India women’s hockey team will be seen playing at 3.30 PM IST. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 6, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know