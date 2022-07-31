Birmingham: After squandering a chance to win their first Group A match against Australia, India will be seeking a better show in batting and bowling in a crucial game against Pakistan at Edgbaston on Sunday.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022 Scores & Updates, Day 3, Birmingham: Jeremy Lalrinnunga in Action

On a sunny Friday, as women's T20 cricket made its debut in the Commonwealth Games, India, captain Harmanpreet led the way with the bat, making 52 off 34 balls and was supported by opener Shafali Verma's 48 off 33 balls in posting 154 on board.

India were given a real chance to win when pacer Renuka Thakur took 4-18, bowling away Australia's top four batting line-up of Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Meg Lanning and Tahlia McGrath. At 49-5, India had a real chance of victory.

If India are to keep themselves alive in the competition, they will need better efforts from bowlers like Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Radha Yadav and Meghna Singh to stop the Pakistan batters from getting huge runs.

The temperature in Birmingham, England on 31 st July (Sunday) will be around 15 degrees during match time according to weather.com. There are 0-50 per cent chances of rainfall. India is 4 hours and 30 minutes ahead of England and the match will start at 3:30 pm IST (11:00 pm in England). There are 7% chances of rainfall in the daytime. Humidity will be somewhere around 76-81%.

Squads:

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (captain), Smriti Mandhana (vice-captain), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Sapna Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Yastika Bhatia (wicket-keeper), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol and Sneh Rana.

Pakistan: Bismah Maroof (C), Aiman Anwar, Aliya Riaz, Anam Amin, Ayesha Naseem, Diana Baig, Fatima Sana, Gull Feroza, Iram Javed, Kainat Imtiaz, Muneeba Ali Siddiqui, Nida Dar, Omaima Sohail, Sadia Iqbal, Tuba Hassan.