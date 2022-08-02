Birmingham: India beat Singapore in the Table-Tennis Final of the Commonwealth Games 2022.Also Read - LIVE India vs Malaysia Badminton Mixed Team Final, CWG 2022 Updates: IND Up Against MAL For Final Frontier

The Indian men's table tennis team has won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022. In the final match, India defeated Singapore 3-1. For India, Harmeet Desai and G Sathiyan gave India a great start by registering a win in the doubles match. However, Chew Zhe Yu Clarence won the next game to level Singapore at 1-1. But G Sathiyan and Harmeet Desai ensured India's gold by winning their respective matches.

India has so far won 12 medals in the Commonwealth Games 2022 which include five gold, four silver, and three bronze medals. The special thing is that seven medals have come in weightlifting in this. At the same time, India has won two medals in Judo. Also, the women's team in lawn balls and the men's team in table tennis won gold.

India has won the gold medal for the second time in a row in the team event of men's table tennis. Indian men's table tennis also won the yellow medal in the 2018 Gold Coast Commonwealth Games. Then the Indian team defeated Nigeria 3-0 in the final match.

In the fourth match, Harmeet Desai defeated Chew Zhe Yu Clarence 11-8, 11-5, 11-6.