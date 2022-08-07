CWG 2022 Latest Update: Indian Boxer Amit Panghal wins Gold in the 48-51kg weight category in Commonwealth Games 2022.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 10 LIVE Updates: After Boxers Ghangas, Panghal; Eldhose Paul Wins GOLD in Men's Triple Jump

Amit defeated England's Kiaran MacDonald 5-0 on points in the final of the men's flyweight category, thus winning his first-ever gold medal at the Games. This is his second medal at the Games overall, having won a silver in the previous edition in Gold Coast.

The gold is a massive boost for 26-year-old Amit, who had faced a shock opening round loss in the Olympics last year.