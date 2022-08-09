CWG 2022: The 12-member Indian wrestling contingent is back after a spectacular performance at the Commonwealth Games 2022, Birmingham. Indian Wrestlers, both women, and men won medals in all 12 disciplines. Overall, India has won six gold, one silver, and five bronze medals.Also Read - CWG 2022: Aussie Swimmer Emma McKeon Has Won More Gold Than 56 Countries

Watch Video

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sports Authority of India (@media.iccsai)

Also Read - PR Sreejesh Disappointed After India's 7-1 Loss to Australia, Says We Didn't Win Silver, We Lost Gold

The stars include Ravi Kumar Dahiya, Bajrang Punia, Naveen Kumar, Deepak Punia, Deepak Nehra, Mohit Grewal; Pooja Gehlot, Vinesh Phogat, Anshu Malik, Sakshi Malik, Divya Kakran, and Pooja Sihag. Also Read - Highlights Commonwealth Games 2022, CWG Medal Tally: Team India Sign Off With 61 Medals