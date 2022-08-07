CWG 2022: India’s Bhavinaben Patel won the gold medal in Para Table Tennis Women’s Singles Classes on Saturday. Bhavina Hasmukhbhai Patel beat Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi of Nigeria 12-10, 11-2, 11-9 to win the gold medal.Also Read - Highlights | India at Birmingham, Scores & Updates: Team India Wrap Up By Adding 14 medals on Day 9 Also Read - CWG 2022: Rohit Tokas Settles For Boxing Bronze After Losing To Stephen Zimba of Zambia Also Read - CWG 2022: Wrestler Deepak Nehra Beats Tayab Raza of Pakistan To Win Bronze