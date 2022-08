CWG 2022 Latest Update: India’s Satwik Sai Raj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty win Gold in finals in Badminton men’s doubles at the Commonwealth Games 2022.Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Men's Hockey Commonwealth Games Final 2022: Manpreet Singh and Co Settle For Silver; Aussies Win 7-0

They defeated England's Ben Lane/Sean Vendy by 21-15, 21-13.