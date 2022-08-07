CWG 2022 Latest Update: India’s Eldhose Paul scripted history by winning first ever gold medal in Men’s Triple Jump at the Common Wealth Games. With the best effort of 17.03m he left everyone in awe of his stunning jump. Earlier, he had created a milestone when he became the first Indian to qualify for the men’s triple jump final at the World Championships at with an effort of 16.68m.Also Read - LIVE | CWG 2022, Day 10 LIVE Updates: After Boxers Ghangas, Panghal; Eldhose Paul Wins GOLD in Men's Triple Jump