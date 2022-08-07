Birmingham: India’s Sandeep Kumar has won the bronze medal in the 10,000m Racewalk event with a personal best time on the penultimate day of the Commonwealth Games, reports new agency PTI. Kumar clocked 38:49.21m to finish behind gold winner Evan Dunfee (38:36.37) of Canada and Declan Tingay (38:42.33) of Australia who won the silver.Also Read - CWG 2022: Abdulla Aboobacker Wins Silver In Men’s Triple Jump

The other Indian in the fray, Amit Khatri finished ninth with a season-best time of 43:04.97.

(With Inputs From PTI)