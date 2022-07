Birmingham: CWG 2022 Jeremy Lalrinnunga clinches second gold, and confirms the fifth medal for India in Commonwealth Games. Lalrinnunga becomes the second Indian to win gold in the 2022 edition of CWG so far. The weightlifter lifted 300 kgs in the 67 kgs category to clinch his maiden Gold in CWGAlso Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2 LIVE Updates: Jeremy Wins India's 2nd GOLD; Focus Shifts to Cricket