LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6 LIVE Scores & Updates

India wrapped up Day 5 by winning four medals, one a piece coming in Lawn Bowls, Table Tennis, Weightlifting and in Badminton.Also Read - CWG 2022: Lovepreet Singh Wins Bronze in 109-Kg Men's Weightlifting, India’s Medal Tally Rises to 9

Day 6 promises to be a good one for India provided their boxers progress to the next stage. As many as five boxers will be in action – all in quarter-finals of their respective categories. A win for each will secure them at least a bronze medal. Also Read - CWG 2022: Vikas Thakur Pays Tribute To Sidhu Moose Wala, Does 'Thigh-Five' Celebration| Watch Video

Live Updates

  • 4:58 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Six more minutes to go in the hockey match and the eves from India are in the lead. Can they hold on to it is the key. This is a must-win for India and they look good at the moment to go through.

  • 4:45 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Good news trickling in from the Squash arena in Birmingham where Joshana Chinappa and Harinder Pal Singh Sandhu beat Sri Lanka’s Yeheni Kuruppu and Ravindu Laksiri 8-11, 11-4 and 11-3 in Mixed Doubles – Round of 32.

  • 4:42 PM IST

    LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: The Men’s team would also be in action in the hockey game against Canada. Currently, there is a fierce battle on between Indian eves and their Canadian counterparts. This is the final quarter and the scores are locked at 2-2.

  • 4:02 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: Meanwhile, some good news from Judo as India’s Tulika Maan beat Tracy Durhone of Mauritius to enter the women’s +78 Kg semi-final.

  • 3:51 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: Lovepreet has finished at 355kg. Is that good enough? We will find out soon. Meanwhile, Indian women’s hockey team has taken an early lead against Canada.

  • 3:45 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: Here comes the Indian for his final attempt. He has been near-perfect up until now. Now, he needs to finish it well. Can he do it? He soaks in the atmosphere and then enters the podium. He sizes up the bar and now he is ready. The clean at 192kg is good and now it is the moment of truth – the Jerk. The Jerk is good. He does it. Now, we have to wait.

  • 3:42 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: After Lovepreet’s second attempt at 189kg, the hopes of a GOLD has increased. Can he hold on to the lead with a lift to go? We will find out soon.

  • 3:40 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: The Indian going for 189kg. This will not be easy. His clean is good and so is the jerk. He is back into the lead.

  • 3:35 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: With a billion hopes riding on his shoulders, Lovepreet is coming out for his first Clean and Jerk. He would be going for 185kg. This would take him in the lead. This is serious weight. He has been pretty solid in the snatch phase. His clean is good now it is over to the jerk – that too is good.

  • 3:33 PM IST

    CWG 2022 Day 6 Live Updates: While the hockey match has started which is a must-win for India, Lovepreet Singh is yet to start his Clean and Jerk. India is surely hoping for a gold.