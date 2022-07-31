CWG 2022, Lovlina Borgohain vs Araine Nicholson, Round 16 LIVE Updates: Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain have been handed a relatively easy opening round draws in the women’s boxing competition of the Commonwealth Games which begins here with the opening ceremony on Thursday. Lovlina will also be up against the lesser-known Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand in her opening light middle weight (66-70kg) bout on Saturday, and a win will pit her against Gold Coast silver medallist Rosie Eccles of Wales in the quarterfinals.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 2: Savita & Co. Take 3-1 Lead in Q4; Lovlina Enters Q/F

Having kicked up a storm after alleging "mental harassment" over her personal coach Sandhya Gurung not getting the right accreditation to be with her during practice, Tokyo Olympic Games bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain will step into the ring at the National Exhibition Centre here on Saturday, hoping to put her focus back into competition mode following the disruption.

Lovlina's post on social media had stirred up a Hornet's nest and forced the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) to take away the accreditation of the team's doctor and hand Sandhya Gurung the opportunity to be with her ward and help her prepare for her first bout.

Now it is the time for the 25-year-old pugilist from Assam to perform in the ring.

Lovlina will open her campaign in a Round-of-16 bout against Ariane Nicholson of New Zealand in the women’s over 66kg-70kg (light middle weight) division on Saturday.

Lovlina will be the favourite to win the bout as her opponent is making her Commonwealth Games debut.

Check out all the live updates here: