Birmingham: Ace Indian weightlifter Saikhom Mirabai Chanu broke her personal record to clinch India’s first gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022 (CWG) here on Saturday. Chanu was a cut above everyone else in the competition as she lifted her weights quite comfortably.Also Read - LIVE India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022, Score and Updates: Match To Begin At 11:30 PM IST, Check Starting 11

More to follow… Also Read - LIVE India vs Australia Badminton Mixed Team Event, CWG 2022: Team India Look to Inflict Third Straight Whitewash