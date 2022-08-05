Birmingham: A day to remember for Indian athletics as Murali Sreeshankar won a silver medal in men’s long jump final with a distance of 8.08m on Thursday at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Sreeshankar marginally missed out on gold against Bahamian athlete Laquan Nairn in the competition which went down to the wire.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 7 India at Birmingham: Murali Sreeshankar Creates History, Wins Silver In Long Jump Final

SREESHANKAR WINS SILVER 🔥 🇮🇳’s National Record holder Sreeshankar Murali becomes the 1st ever Indian male to clinch a Silver medal in Long Jump at #CommonwealthGames He clinches SILVER 🥈in Men’s Long Jump event with the highest leap of 8.08m at @birminghamcg22#Cheer4India pic.twitter.com/9nHpvlSsqi — SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 4, 2022



The 23-year-old Indian soared to 8.08m in his fifth attempt to finish second behind Laquan Nairn of Bahamas in a nerve-wrecking men’s long jump final. Nairn also had a best jump of 8.08m but his second best of 7.98m was better than 7.84m of Sreeshankar. Under rules, if two jumpers are tied on same distance, the one who has a better second best effort will be ranked ahead. Also Read - CWG 2022, Boxing: Amit Panghal, Jaismine Lamboria Advance To Semi-Final, Assure Medals For India

Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) of South Africa took the bronze. The other Indian in the fray, Muhammed Anees Yahiya ended at fifth with a best jump of 7.97m. Sreeshankar’s silver was the best among Indian male long jumpers in the CWG. Suresh Babu had won a bronze in the 1978 edition. Also Read - India vs Wales Hockey, CWG 2022 Highlights: Harmanpreet's Hat-trick Powers IND To 4-1 Win Over Wales

Among women, Prajusha Maliakkal won a silver in the 2010 edition in Delhi, while legendary Anju Bobby George bagged a bronze in 2002. On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar had won a bronze in men’s high jump to open India’s medal account in athletics in this CWG.

Inputs from PTI