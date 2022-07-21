Birmingham: In a week from now – all eyes will be on Birmingham where the much-awaited Commonwealth Games would be held. In the two-week event, India would have a strong participation and there will be many medal hopefuls. Apart from badminton and javelin and boxing, Indians would also participate in disciplines like cycling. In this article, we will try and pick India’s gold medal hopefuls.Also Read - Heavy Rain To Lash Parts Of Rajasthan Today; Alwar, Bikaner, Dholpur, Hanumangarh On High Alert

Neeraj Chopra: Following his heroics at Tokyo, the javelin thrower is India's biggest hope at Birmingham. He would not be satisfied with anything less than a gold.

PV Sindhu: After missing out on gold at Tokyo, India's ace badminton players with two Olympic medals in her kitty – would gun for gold at Birmingham. Coming off a win in Singapore Open recently, she would be in hot form.

Manika Batra: The TT player may have missed out at Tokyo, but she would be the defending champion at Birmingham having won gold in the last CWG games. A gold would certainly be on her mind.

Mirabai Chanu: The weightlifter missed gold at Tokyo by a whisker. A gold at CWG would certainly curb the pain of the loss at Tokyo. She would be gunning for gold.

Cricket Team: With the sport being the most popular in India, Harmanpreet Kaur and Co. would like to create history at Birmingham. India would be one of the favourites to win gold.

Hockey Team: Both the men and the women hockey team would be contenders. Both teams punched above their weight at Tokyo and would like to repeat the same at Birmingham but they will have Australia to watch out for.

Wrestling: After their medals at Tokyo, India would be having high expectations from Ravi Kumar Dahiya and Bajrang Poonia. There will also be Vinesh Phogat to watch out for.

These are just few of the contenders who have best chance at winning gold in Birmingham. Apart from them, it is expected to be a medal rush for India at CWG 2022.