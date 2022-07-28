CWG 2022 Live streaming from Birmingham: It’s been less than 24 hours since the Commonwealth Games there is so much buzz among the Athletes and fans for the tournament. The Tournament will start with the opening ceremony. Birmingham has always been known for its ‘Bull Ring’ in the city’s Central Business District where a bronze bull statue has its pride of place. More than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations are set to take part in the multi-sporting spectacle.Also Read - Door Not Slammed Shut, Shooting Still Being Considered For Victorian 2026 Commonwealth Games

The Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Saturday announced that a 322-strong Indian contingent including 215 athletes and 107 officials and support staff, will represent India in the Commonwealth (CWG) Games 2022 scheduled to be held in Birmingham between July 28 and August 8. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

The Commonwealth Games will start with a grand opening ceremony. According to reports, around 30k audience will be present at the stadium. Also Read - IND Women vs AUS Women Cricket LIVE Streaming, CWG 2022: Schedule, Predicted 11, Date, Timing, And All You Need to Know

Here are the details of when and where to watch the CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony in India

When will the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony take place?

The CWG 2022 Opening ceremony will take place on July 28 2022.

When Will CWG 2022 Games opening ceremony start time in India?

The CWG 2022 Opening ceremony will start at 11.30 PM IST. There will be around 30k spectators present in the ground.

Who will be the Flag Bearer Of India?

As Neeraj Chopra is out of CWG due to injury PV Sindhu likely to be the flag Bearer for India.

Where You Can Watch Live streaming CWG 2022 Opening Ceremony in India?

The CWG 2022 opening ceremony will be live on Sony Ten, DD Sports and you can watch online on Sony Liv.



