Birmingham: It was a spectacular evening at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham as many as 72 contingents of athletes from countries around the world graced the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) opening ceremony. There were some electrifying performance to commence the ceremony which entertained the crowd throughout.
After some time, contingents started to rally around the stadium one after the another. Team India led by flag-bearers PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh made their entry right after Bangladesh and they were followed by Sri Lanka. Here are some of the mesmerizing pictures from the ceremony.
A look at Team India’s entry in a video. See here:
The UK is hosting the mega event for the third time in the last 20 years with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) unable to attract new bidders out of the 56 countries that make up the sporting body due to cost constraints.