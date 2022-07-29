Birmingham: It was a spectacular evening at the Alexander stadium in Birmingham as many as 72 contingents of athletes from countries around the world graced the 22nd Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) opening ceremony. There were some electrifying performance to commence the ceremony which entertained the crowd throughout.Also Read - CWG 2022 Birmingham Opening Ceremony Highlights: PV Sindhu, Manpreet-led Indian Contingent Finishes Rally; See Pics

After some time, contingents started to rally around the stadium one after the another. Team India led by flag-bearers PV Sindhu and Manpreet Singh made their entry right after Bangladesh and they were followed by Sri Lanka. Here are some of the mesmerizing pictures from the ceremony. Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 1, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Taking five months to build and standing 10m high, the raging bull is pulled along by female chain-makers. In the 19th century, women worked long hours in hot and cramped outhouses for hardly any pay making chains, which led to a famous strike for better conditions. #B2022 pic.twitter.com/bfJ4ByQlP0 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

The Birmingham Royal Ballet and Brummie dance group Critical Mass bring to life a dance that signifies the restoration of the city’s iconic library and its famous canals. #B2022 pic.twitter.com/idheA3sS52 — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

Some of the scenes from the beginning of the #B2022 Opening Ceremony🤩 🙋‍♂️🙋‍♀️Who’s enjoying it so far? pic.twitter.com/kVjcycO1SW — Birmingham 2022 (@birminghamcg22) July 28, 2022

A look at Team India’s entry in a video. See here:

The UK is hosting the mega event for the third time in the last 20 years with the Commonwealth Games Federation (CGF) unable to attract new bidders out of the 56 countries that make up the sporting body due to cost constraints.