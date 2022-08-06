CWG 2022 Birmingham: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu lauded has lauded wrestlers Deepak Punia, Divya Kakran, and Mohit Grewal for winning laurels in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham and said their feat has brought great joy and glory to the country.Also Read - IND-W vs ENG-W CWG 2022 Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Hints Semi Final 1: Captain, Vice-Captain – India Women vs England Women, Playing 11s For Today’s Match Edgbaston, 3.30 PM IST August 06, Saturday

“Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come,” Also Read - India's Schedule on Day 9, CWG 2022, Birmingham: All You Need to Know

Incredible form demonstrated by our wrestlers. Adding to the medals tally is Mohit Grewal. His sharp focus stands out as he brings home a Bronze medal. Congratulations to him. I hope he scales new heights of success in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/IPirqSvCLx — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2022



Tweeted Prime Minister Also Read - CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham Highlights: Wrestlers' Gold Day Out; Heartbreak For Women's Hockey

President Droupadi Murmu lavished praise on wrestlers for winning laurels in the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.

Punia won the gold medal in men’s 86-kg category on Friday.

Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

“Congratulations to our young wrestler Deepak Punia for winning gold at #CommonwealthGames. Your confidence and positive approach were impressive to watch. You have brought great joy and glory to India,” Murmu said in a tweet.

Kakran won the bronze medal in women’s 68-kg category.

Congratulations to Divya Kakran for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. Your sure-footedness and swiftness led to a delightful victory for India. Our young wrestlers like you are full of promise for the future of Indian sports. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

“Congratulations to Divya Kakran for winning bronze in wrestling at #CommonwealthGames. Your sure-footedness and swiftness led to a delightful victory for India. Our young wrestlers like you are full of promise for the future of Indian sports,” the president said in another tweet.

Grewal won the bronze medal in men’s 125-kg category.

Another talented young wrestler Mohit Grewal does India proud, winning the bronze medal at #CommonwealthGames. You have overcome many challenges to reach where you are. The nation looks forward to you for bringing many more laurels. — President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) August 5, 2022

“Another talented young wrestler Mohit Grewal does India proud, winning the bronze medal at #CommonwealthGames. You have overcome many challenges to reach where you are. The nation looks forward to you for bringing many more laurels,” Murmu said.