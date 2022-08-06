Birmingham, CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami clinches a historic silver medal for India in the women’s 1000m race walk on Saturday. Goswami brought up India its 27th medal in Commonwealth Games 2022.

Priyanka notched up her personal best, covering the marathon distance in 49 minutes and 38 seconds to join Murali Sreeshankar (silver in long jump) and Tejaswin Shankar (bronze in high jump) as India's third medallist in track and field at CWG 2022.