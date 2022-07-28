Birmingham: With less than a day to go for the start of the much-awaited Commonwealth Games, the Indian contingent is already having to deal with problems. After ace javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra opted out of the event due to a groin injury – there is more problems to deal with in the Indian camp. Olympic medallist and a contender at Birmingham, PV Sindhu has been sent into isolation as per a TOI report upon arriving in Birmingham after her RT-PCR tests showed deviations.Also Read - CWG 2022: India's Teenage Squash Sensation Anahat Singh Ready For Biggest Stage

As per TOI's sources in Birmingham, some 'invariability' was detected and hence she has been put under observation. She was part of the 10-member badminton squad that left Hyderabad in the early hours of July 25.

Sindhu was on Wednesday named flagbearer of the Indian contingent for the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Games beginning on Thursday.

“Sindhu has been named as the flagbearer of Indian team for the opening ceremony,” an Indian Olympic Association (IOA) official told PTI.

A total of 164 athletes will take part in the opening ceremony which will be held on Thursday.

A total of 215 athletes from India will be competing at the Commonwealth Games.

A former world champion, Sindhu is one of the favourites to win the women’s singles gold medal in Birmingham, having won the silver and bronze in the last two editions at Gold Coast and Glasgow.

Sindhu was also the flagbearer at the 2018 Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast.

Birmingham has always been known for its ‘Bull Ring’ in the city’s Central Business District where a bronze bull statue has its pride of place. More than 5000 athletes from 72 Commonwealth nations are set to take part in the multi-sporting spectacle. According to reports, around 30k audience will be present at the stadium.

(With PTI inputs)