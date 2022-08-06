CWG 2022 Latest Update: Tokyo Olympic medalist and well-known wrestler Ravi Kumar Dahiya on Saturday created history at CWG 2022 by winning Gold for the country in Men’s Freestyle 57kg Wrestling. Ravi defeated Ebikewenimo Welson of Nigeria 10-0 in the final to win his maiden Commonwealth Games gold. He gave a mesmerising performance in the summit clash as he did not concede any points en route to the gold medal show in the 57kg category.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 9 Scores & Updates: Ravi Kumar Wins Gold in 57 KG Wrestling; Spotlight on Men's Hockey

At the Tokyo Olympics, Ravi had won the silver medal after losing 7-4 to World champion Zaur Uguev of Russia in the keenly-fought men's 57kg freestyle title clash. In the men's 57kg freestyle, his medal was India's only second silver in wrestling at the Olympics after Sushil Kumar's triumph in London 2012.

Significantly, Ravi Kumar Dahiya won India's tenth gold medal at the CWG 2022 on Saturday. He won the gold medal match on technical superiority with 10-0 margin. The match lasted two minutes and 16 seconds. Dahiya was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score.

The 2020 Tokyo Olympics silver medallist was at the top of his game in the final as he took 8-0 lead in the first period by pinning and rolling his opponent out of the ring.

A World Championships bronze medallist from 2019, Ravi Dahiya has also won three gold medals at Asian Championships.