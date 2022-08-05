Birmingham: Wrestler Sakshi Malik gave a mesmerising performance at the CWG 2022 in Birmingham as she won a gold medal against all odds in the final. Sakshi was trailing 0-4 at one stage, however, a solid move from her turned the match on its head. Sakshi defeated Ana Godinez Gonzalez of Canada in the women’s freestyle 62 Kg weight category final to clinch the gold at the Commonwealth Games 2022. Notably, this is the eighth gold medal for India.Also Read - LIVE CWG 2022, Day 8 India at Birmingham: Bajrang Punia, Sakshi Malik, Deepak Punia Fetch Gold; IND Overtakes SCO In Medal Tally

Initially, Canadian Gonzalez was dominating the match as she gained a 0-4 lead in the first period. Then in the second period, Malik scripted an entire comeback to equal the scores 4-4 and won the match via fall. The match lasted for 3 minutes and 47 seconds.

Interestingly, Sakshi Malik entered the finals by defeating Etane Ngolle of Cameroon by 10-0 on basis of technical superiority. Malik defeated Kelsey Barnes of England by 10-0 via fall in the quarterfinal of the Women's Freestyle 62 kg to enter the semi-finals.

Prior to this, wrestler Bajrang Punia clinched one Gold Medal for India after winning the final against Canada’s Lachlan Mcneil in men’s 65 kg at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 at Birmingham on Friday.

Punia was extremely dominant in the first period and did not let his opponent score. He finished with a 4-0 lead over McNeil at the end of the first period.

Grappler Anshu Malik also won the silver medal in the Women’s Freestyle 57kg category in the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 after losing to Odunayo Folasade Adekuoroye of Nigeria at the Coventry Arena Wrestling Mat B on Friday.