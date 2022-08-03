CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal Defeats James Willstrop of England to Clinch Bronze Medal, India’s First in Squash
Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday defeated England’s James Willstrop to clinch bronze medal. With this Ghosal became India's first-ever medal winner in Commonwealth Games Singles Squash.
Published Date: August 3, 2022 11:01 PM IST
Updated Date: August 3, 2022 11:10 PM IST