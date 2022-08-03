CWG 2022: Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday defeated England’s James Willstrop to clinch bronze medal in squash men’s singles 11-6, 11-1, 11-4. With this, Ghosal became India’s first-ever medal winner in Commonwealth Games Singles Squash.Also Read - LIVE | India at Birmingham, Day 6: Spotlight on India Cricket Team; Saurav Ghoshal Squares Off in Bronze Medal Match

